Thanjavur student suicide case: SC says investigation will continue as per Madras HC's order

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to respondents on a plea filed by Tamil Nadu, challenging the order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court transferring probe into the girl suicide case to CBI.

The SC also said that investigation will continue as per Madras High Court's order.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M. Trivedi asked respondents including the victim father to file a reply in the matter.



The Court also asked Tamil Nadu Govt not to make it a prestige issue, hand over all the documents related to the case to the CBI and the probe agency needs to also probe the allegations of forced conversion.

The apex court said that it might not be appropriate for it to interject in the investigation of CBI.

Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal in Supreme Court challenging order of Madurai bench of the Madras High Court transferring probe into the girl suicide case to CBI.

Recently the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered that the probe into the girl suicide matter will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The order came on the plea filed by the girl father.

The case pertains to a 17-year old girl from a poor background, who studied in a Christian Missionary School in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district and was allegedly being forced to convert to Christianity by her school. Allegations of torture after her refusal to convert were also raised by the girl. According to Police, the victim had consumed poisonous material on January 9 and had succumbed ten days later. (ANI)

