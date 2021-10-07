Thank CJI for deciding to take up Lakhimpur Kheri matter suo motu, says Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday thanked Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana for deciding to take up the Lakhimpur Kheri matter Suo Motu.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "Lakhimpur Kheri Incidence. Thank the Chief Justice of India for deciding to take up the matter Suo Motu. This is the need of the hour.

This and courts in India are the temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless who most often feel orphaned."

Earlier, on October 4, reacting to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Sibal had said, "This is the symbol of the arrogance of political party that is power. The ruling party is giving a message that they can do whatever they want and even run a car over those who are protesting."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on October 7. (ANI)