Thanks to Kerala CM for initiating action against those dumping bio-medical, bio-wastes in K'taka: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for initiating action against those dumping bio-medical and bio-wastes in Karnataka's districts from neighboring state Kerala.

In a statement, he said, "First I would like to thank Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan for his prompt reaction and response to initiate legal action against the dumpers of bio-medical and bio-waste in our districts neighboring Kerala."

The Karnataka Chief Minister has taken a serious note of the reports in a section of media on alleged dumping of bio-medical waste and bio-waste by people from Kerala in bordering Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajnagar districts.

"I have directed deputy commissioners of concerned districts, environment department, and pollution control board to take stock of the situation and check surreptitious activities of individuals and agencies from Kerala who are indulging in this illegal activity. I have also directed the officials to prevent the use of this bio-medical waste by Jaggery units as fuel," Yediyurappa said.

He assured that soon this activity will be checked and ended. (ANI)

