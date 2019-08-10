Security forces stand guard as Thar Express enters India from Pakistan. (Photo/Reuters)
Security forces stand guard as Thar Express enters India from Pakistan. (Photo/Reuters)

Thar Express operating on schedule: Railway

By Mohammed Afsar (ANI) | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's announcement of suspension Thar Express, the train, which plies every week between Jodhpur and Karachi, is running as per schedule on both sides of the international border on Saturday.
A Railways official told ANI that the train, with 165 passengers including 84 Pakistanis on board, was undergoing customs check at Munabao railway station, the last station in India on the route, and later crossed the border for Zero Point, the last railway station on the Pakistani side.
"The train embarked on its journey at 1 am from Jodhpur and reached Munabao railway station at 6:55 am. It is going through the customs check and will depart for Zero Point. Operations are running normal," CPRO North Western Railway told ANI.
In India, the train originates at Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur and goes up to Zero Point railway station near the border in Pakistan after undergoing mandatory customs check at Munabao railway station.
In Pakistan, it starts at Karachi Cantonment railway station and stops at Zero Point railway station where passengers undergo customs check. Passengers from both sides change trains, that is, those travelling to Pakistan board a Karachi-bound train while those travelling to India take a Jodhpur-bound train.
The future of the train seems to be in limbo as Pakistan on Friday announced to stop the weekly train after the government scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan has also suspended the operation of Samjhauta Express, which runs between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan since 1976 after the Simla Accord between the two countries.
According to DND News Agency, Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced that Thar Express will be shut down at 12:00 am (midnight) Friday while Samjhauta Express will cease to run from Saturday.
The decision to suspend the two trains is in line with Islamabad's other moves to remonstrate against Indian move, including suspending bilateral trade and downgrading of diplomatic relations.
Indian Railways on Thursday had clarified that the Samjhauta Express has not yet been suspended but Pakistan authorities refused to send their crew to India citing security concern. The train stood in the Wagah side of the border in Pakistan with around 110 passengers yesterday. An Indian engine brought the train from Wagah to Attari.
Calling its steps in Jammu and Kashmir an "entirely internal affair", India has time and again rejected Pakistan's unilateral move to downgrade diplomatic ties and asked Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:50 IST

Maharashtra: Additional Navy teams from Visakhapatnam to reach...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While the flood situation in Kolhapur continues to remain grim, additional 15 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam will reach today to join the rescue operation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:43 IST

Rajnath approves extension of benefits of Child Care Leave to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved an extension of benefits of Child Care Leave (CCL) to single male service personnel, in line with a recent order of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) extending similar benefits to civilian employees.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:27 IST

UP: GRP personnel loot Rs 50,000 from businessman at Chandausi...

Chandausi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The government railway police (GRP) posted at Chandausi railway station on Friday night allegedly harassed a businessman here by looting Rs 50,000 and some valuables from him and detaining him for the entire night at the police station.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:03 IST

Delhi man arrested for giving triple talaq to wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A man was arrested from Azad Market area in North Delhi for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in June this year, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:51 IST

Chhattisgarh: Cong leader held for sharing obscene video on WhatsApp

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Pawan Dubey, a local leader of Congress party, was arrested on Friday for sharing an obscene video on a WhatsApp group.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:36 IST

Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In another major blow to the Samajwadi Party, its former MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar, who resigned from Rajya Sabha and the party earlier this month, joined BJP on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:11 IST

MP: Gates of Bhadbada dam opened, 53 mcft water released

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): To keep water levels in check, sluice gates of Bhadbada dam were opened on Saturday after the area witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:07 IST

Rescue and relief ops beefed up in Maharashtra, Karnataka, TN, Kerala

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Indian Army, in coordination with the Navy and Air Force, has stepped up its relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across four rain-battered states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:53 IST

CWC constitutes groups to carry out wider consultations to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday constituted five regional groups to be headed by Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel to carry out wider consultations and decide on a name for the President's post, but the Gandhis ref

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:53 IST

C'garh: Devoid of infrastructure, students of this anganwadi...

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As many as 29 students of an anganwadi in Shankargarh area in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district are forced to study in a thatched hut due to lack of infrastructure in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:18 IST

Indore: Two persons arrested under NSA for selling adulterated...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two persons including the owner of a private food supplying company were arrested on directions of Indore administration under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly selling adulterated milk products here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:15 IST

Now we can bring Kashmiri girls: ML Khattar

Fatehabad [Haryana], Aug 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked controversy saying that people from Haryana can now get brides from Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 35A, under which Kashmiri women would lose property rights if they marry a person from outside J

Read More
iocl