Tharoor blames BJP for attack on JNU and Jamia University students

New Delhi [India] Jan 12 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

"These people (BJP) who have now come to power are claiming that they were big heroes during emergencies and so on, but they are not showing the same respect to the students, that they (BJP) felt they deserve themselves at the time of emergency," Tharoor told ANI here.

Taking potshots at the police action during Jamia and JNU protests he said,"Jamia and JNU have both been sites of very shameful misbehaviour."

"In Jamia, by the police themselves, who burst into the hostels and library, and seriously injured and even killed a couple of students, while in JNU, we saw the police standing idle nearby when thugs and goons entered the campus and attacked the students," he said.

Objecting to the manner in which the students had been dealt with, Tharoor said, "It's just not the question of supporting the protest, in supporting their protest also objecting to the manner in which they have been dealt with. Dissent is very precious in our country, especially in university campuses."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Congress State President Subhash Chopra joined the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, outside Jamia Millia Islamia. (ANI)