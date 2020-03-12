Tharoor moves Delhi HC against trial court's order in defamation case

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order issuing summons against him in a defamation case over his remark that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

A trial court in April 2019 issued summons against Tharoor in the defamation case filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Babbar for his alleged comment.

Babbar filed the complaint alleging that Tharoor made the statement with mala fide intention, which not only denigrates the Hindu deity but is also defamatory. Babbar had sought to initiate proceeding against Tharoor under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code IPC. (ANI)

