Tharoor wishes Jaitley speedy recovery, says looking forward to 'crossing political swords with him'

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he is relieved to know that the health condition of his "university contemporary and friend" Arun Jaitley is stable as reported by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).



Taking to Twitter, Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, wished former Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Jaitley, a speedy recovery and voiced his hope to look forward to "crossing political swords" with him again.



"Relieved to learn that for a third day in a row, my university contemporary and friend Arun Jaitley's health condition is reported by AIIMS to be stable. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery and look forward to crossing political swords with him again!" he tweeted.



Jaitley was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathing problems.



Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday visited the AIIMS and was informed by doctors that the BJP leader is responding to treatment.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were among the many leaders who visited Jaitley at the hospital.



Earlier this year, the 66-year-old opted out of the new cabinet citing his health condition. (ANI)

