The country is today rising above the self and announcing duties for the nation: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that today, as we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the country is also rising above the self and announcing the duties for the society and the nation.

Addressing the 'Ahimsa Yatra Sampannata Samaroh Karyakram' virtually, PM Modi said, "Today, during the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is rising above self and announcing the duties for the nation. That only the governments would do and run everything has never been the spirit of India. We have had an equal role of state power, social power and spiritual power."

Talking about Acharya Mahashraman's padyatra of nearly 18,000 km, the Prime Minister said that he had begun his yatra from the Red Fort in 2014 and the country too had begun a new journey of New India.

"When I was looking at the information about Acharya Mahashraman's 'padyatra', I saw a pleasant coincidence. You had started this yatra in 2014 from Red Fort. In that year, the country too had begun a new 'Yatra'. I had said from the Red Fort that this is a new journey of New India. In this journey, there were the same commitments, people's service and people's welfare," he said.

Highlighting the "new energy" of New India, PM Modi said that the Acharya urged Acharya to share his experiences with the citizens to inspire them.

"I believe you must have felt the energy of this new journey of New India in the people in every nook and corner of the country. I urge you that as much you share this experience of changing India with the citizens, it would inspire them. Acharya ji has presented goodwill, morality and rehabilitation as a resolve in front of the society in his padyatra," he said.

The Prime Minister said that lakhs of people have joined the resolve of rehabilitation during Acharya's padyatra.

"I have been told that, during this, lakhs of people have joined the resolve such as rehabilitation. It is a big campaign in itself. Today, our spiritual powers, our Acharya and saints are giving a direction to the future of India," PM Modi said. (ANI)