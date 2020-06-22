The family should send its '50-year-old Pappu' to political playschool: Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that the Congress should consider sending Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to a "political playschool" to understand the country's culture, traditions and to get rid of his "lack of political knowledge".

Naqvi's remarks come a day later after Gandhi had called the Prime Minister "Surender" Modi, referring to an article on the India China border dispute.

"The family should send its 50-year-old Pappu to a political playschool. Till he is not sent to a political playschool the feudalist approach and abusive language won't stop. He does not understand the country's culture, traditions, and believes in baseless rumours to create a political ruckus. Sometimes he raises questions on the country's security, economy, and even leadership," Naqvi told ANI here.

"Such words can only come from those who are ignorant. You keep abusing the Prime Minister day in and day out. Use slangs for him. The words which are used by him have not been seen in the country's history and politics. It is high time to get it corrected," he added.

The BJP leader further said that the Congress is committing one mistake after the other on the issue of China and assured that the "country is completely safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." (ANI)

