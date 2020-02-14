The joy of our lives: Sushma Swaraj's husband shares touching photo of late leader

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal on Friday shared a touching photograph of his late wife and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary, showing her sporting a radiant smile with a knife in hand and cake in front of her.

Happy birthday! "@SushmaSwaraj - the joy of our lives," read the words accompanying the picture posted on Twitter by Kaushal.



Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government, passed away in August last year.

On the eve of her birth anniversary, the Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service. (ANI)

