The Kashmir Files brought hidden things to public domain, says L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said The Kashmir Files depicts "several things that people did not know" which have now come to the public domain.

The latest directorial by Vivek Agnihotri, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents.

"If someone makes a film, they have a perspective. I think it is good that several things, which people didn't know, have come to the public domain and people now have fresh knowledge of the same," Manoj Sinha told ANI.

Speaking about the PM's approval of the film, the Governor said, "I think the PM thought well of it. Someone might have a different opinion, if someone wants to make a different film, then they have the right to do it. Where else will you find a country better than this where you can reside by saying whatever you want?"

His remarks came after PM Modi expressed his support for the film and called it a "very good movie".



Further, Sinha informed that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has recently signed an MoU with Apollo. "It's true that we don't have big private players here. We have recently signed an MoU with Apollo. They are going to build a hospital in Jammu. We have 3-4 proposals for Srinagar too. I think they will show results soon," he said.

He said that only three medical colleges including GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu and SKIMS were there in Jammu and Kashmir earlier.

"Once there were only three medical colleges here - GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu and SKIMS. PM gave seven new medical colleges, two AIIMS, two cancer institutes. Compared to other states in terms of medical education and health infrastructure, you'll find government infrastructure in a better position," he added.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Gulf Investment Summit in Srinagar and said that investment proposals of Rs 27,000 crores have been cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

He said that some exporters have who want to take Kashmir's horticulture produce and craft to other parts of the world, also attended Gulf Investment Summit.

"On basis of discussions there (at Dubai Expo), we invited them. We had good discussions. There are possibilities in many sectors. Some exporters have come who want to take Kashmir's horticulture produce and craft to other parts of the world," Sinha stated. (ANI)

