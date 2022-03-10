The Kashmir Files movie is about genocide against Kashmiri Hindus: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said that his upcoming movie The Kashmir Files is about the genocide that took place against the Kashmiri Hindus.



Agnihotri, who was in Hyderabad for the promotion of his new movie, said, "The Kashmir Files movie is based on true stories and about the genocide against Kashmiri Hindus. The movie was made after collecting testimonies from the victim and conducting four years of research."

He said that there was some protest against him outside the Bhagya Lakshmi temple and he was stopped from going there. "As a citizen, it's my duty to talk to media. But when I talk, if a community is hurt and riots take place, then it is the duty of police control it." (ANI)

