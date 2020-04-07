The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rises to 106

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 106 said the Thane District collector, here on Tuesday.

"The cumulative number of people under observation was 6039, out of which the number of people completed 14 days observation period stands at 4063. The number of people referred to was 427, of which 106 were tested positive for COVID-19", said the district collector.

Out of the 106 who tested positive, 13 people have been discharged and five people have died due to the deadly virus.

With 120 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has increased to 868 and the death toll in the state stands at 52.

The virus has claimed the lives of 111 people and infected a total of 4,281 people in the country, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

