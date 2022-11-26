The ongoing FIFA World Cup has an Agra connection

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar has an 'Agra' connection, as the owner of the Agra-based gemstone manufacturing company, Adziran, has claimed that it manufactured trophies and trophy boxes being used in the showpiece footaball event.



Speaking to ANI, Adnan Sheikh, the Agra-based businessman and the owner of Adziran, said the boxes in which the trophies will be kept have been made with precious stone 'Lapis Lazuli'.



"We have made the boxes in which the trophies, which are to be presented to the players, will be kept. They are made of 'Lapis Lazuli' and coated with 24-carat gold brass. About 300 workers put in a sincere effort for almost three months to make 2,000 top boxes," he said.



The Agra-based businessman further said they had received the order a year back but they got to know about its FIFA connection much later.



"Although, we had received this order a year ago, I only got to know after the work was almost complete that the products will be presented to the players in the ongoing football World Cup. We were asked to put the FIFA logo on the items as well. We were also made to sign a contract that we won't use this design for any other party and won't do any PR for this order," he added. (ANI)