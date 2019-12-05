The process of NEP 2019 ongoing, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the process of finalizing the National Education Policy (NEP) is currently ongoing and is expected to be submitted for approval shortly.

In a written reply to Sushil Kumar Gupta, who inquired about the details of the New Education Policy, Pokriyal said: "The Committee for the Draft National Educational Policy under the Chairmanship of Dr K Kasturirangan had submitted its report to the Ministry on May 31."

He further stated that the Draft NEP 2019, which was uploaded on the Ministry's website and also at innovate.mygov.in platform has received a large number of suggestions/comments from all stakeholders including Government of India Ministries and State Governments.

The Draft National Education Policy 2019 is built on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability.' A committee led by Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan has proposed to rename HRD ministry as the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The schools will be re-organized into school complexes. It also seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum. It also promotes active pedagogy that will focus on the development of core capacities, life skills, including 21st-century skills.

The committee proposes for massive transformation in teacher education by shutting down sub-standard teacher education institutions and moving all teacher preparation or education programmes into large multidisciplinary universities/colleges. (ANI)

