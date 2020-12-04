The Punjabi way of protesting at Singhu border, tractor DJ acts as a morale booster for farmers

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing agitation at the Singhu border, a tractor was spotted at the protest site with a DJ system which not only entertained the protesting farmers but also motivated them to continue their struggle.

"For the past few days, we have been here and there is no source of entertainment for us so we have this tractor installed with a music system and whenever we listen to it, our minds get refreshed," Parminder Singh, a protesting farmer from Nawanshahr in Punjab told ANI.

Farmers were dancing to the tunes of Punjabi music which not only has motivational songs but also Gurbani. The DJ tractor has become a star attraction in the protesting area.

"Apart from regular music, we also listen to Gurbani. We will not leave the place until we get our demands fulfilled. We will also convince PM Modi," Parminder Singh added.

Farmers feel the music fills them with energy and motivates them at the same time.

"This music acts as a motivational factor for farmers. It fills everyone with energy and enthusiasm. We have come to tell the Modi government to take back those three laws. We are raising our concerns peacefully and we are not terrorists. The government should not provoke us," another farmer Rajesh pal said.



"We have our Punjabi singer Babu Maan, his songs have a message which describes winning on Delhi and after hearing him, we get motivated to proceed towards Delhi. We feel a sense of calm and it boosts our morale as well," another farmer Shivender from Nawasheher said.

Key routes at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained choked as thousands of farmers held demonstrations for the ninth consecutive day in their quest to get the three farm laws abolished.

The protesting farmers on Wednesday threatened to block other roads of Delhi in the future if the new agriculture laws were not scrapped soon.

Earlier today, the farmers' union declared, "On December 5, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country" and called for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

"We told the government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On December 5, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, HS Lakhowal at Singhu Border said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, security personnel continued to guard the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' agitation went on at the Singhu border.

The fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders take place tomorrow. (ANI)

