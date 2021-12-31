The way COVID-19 cases are rising, we are inviting third wave: Dr Sandeep Nayar

Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The way COVID-19 cases are increasing and people are flouting COVID-19 norms, we are inviting the third wave, warned Dr Sandeep Nayar, Director of Chest and Respiratory Department.

According to Dr Nayar, people should be explained to drive away their misconception about COVID-19 Omicron. It will stop them from visiting markets or crowded places. "There is no mask, sanitising hands, or social distancing. We are inviting COVID-19 in this way. If we are not careful now, Omicron would spread like wildfire making it very difficult to control it", added Dr Nayar.

"Since the beginning of Omicron, we know that it spreads three times faster than Delta. A few days back, there were only nominal cases and suddenly it has increased", said Dr Nayar. According to him, Delhi and Mumbai have the highest number of cases because there are more international flights in the two cities. "Taking note of Delhi Health Minister, the community spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant has already begun. It is evident from the fast increasing cases and high positivity rate", added the Director of Chest and Respiratory Department. (ANI)