Theaters, gyms, swimming pools to remain shut till March 30: Maha CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

"All malls, theaters, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad to be closed starting midnight today till March 3o. All schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed till further notice except for class 10th and 12th examination," Thackeray told reporters during a press conference.

Earlier today, the Indian Navy said that 44 Indian citizens who have been evacuated from Iran, have been shifted to the Naval quarantine facility at Mumbai.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that so far 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 64 are Indians, and the rest are foreign nationals.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)