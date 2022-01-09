Theatre shows enthrall art-lovers in Kashmir Valley, revives cultural heritage

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): During the harsh winter months in Kashmir, theatre is one thing that has enthralled the art lovers of the Union Territory for years. Kashmiris, despite the chill outside, left for the city halls to enjoy theatre shows organised by the Actors Creative Theatre (ACT) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) with the purpose of reviving the rich cultural heritage of the region.

"It is our responsibility to preserve Kashmir's rich cultural heritage. Theatre plays an important part in Kashmiri culture and tradition. We are trying to conserve theatre culture by organising such events", said Dr Farooq Anwar Mirza, Editor of Cultural Academy.



The theatres were cancelled in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, as the COVID-19 situation improved, the authorities organised cultural activities in Srinagar's Tagore Hall and people rushed in large numbers to catch the shows. "Our Kashmiri culture is getting overshadowed as the youths are busy occupied in other things like social media. Therefore, to preserve our culture there should be more plays based on Kashmiri life", said Sheikh Mohsin.

Through the theatres, the organizers are trying to depict Kashmir's history and aware young people of the importance of theatre. Besides this, theatre shows have also helped people to reduce mental stress which is common after two years of pandemics. "Theatre is an escape for people from their regular humdrum routine work. Therefore, it is necessary to organize theatres", said Barkat Kaur, a theatre artist.

Theatre lovers came from different parts of the Valley to spend quality time with their friends. "The authorities should organize more theatre plays in future", added an audience. (ANI)

