Theft reported at Kottayam's Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The money kept in the five donation boxes at Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple here was allegedly stolen on Friday after locking security guard in a room.

"Security at the temple is not enough. We demand Travancore Devaswom Board to appoint security guards," the temple admin said.

"Devotees here are anxious due to lack of sufficient security inside the temple," he added.

Police reached the spot with their dog squad after the theft was reported.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

