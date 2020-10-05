Therapeutic, diagnostics and vaccines for whole world only way out of pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Therapeutic, diagnostics and vaccines for the whole world is the only way out of this pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

Addressing the special session of World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board, Vardhan said, "We all understand that therapeutic, diagnostics and vaccines for whole world, only way out of this pandemic. Global collaboration is paramount. Governments, Industry and Philanthropy must pool resources to pay for the risk, the research, manufacturing and distribution but with the condition that rewards would be available to everyone regardless of where they have been developed."

"We also understand that strengthening emergency preparedness and risk management, key to addressing health risk posed by emerging diseases and progress towards sustainable development goals," added Vardhan who is also the chairman of WHO Executive Board.

Vardhan also acknowledged the member states for displaying solidarity to help each other during evolving pandemic.

"I must take this opportunity to acknowledge all member states for acting with speed and scale during the rapidly evolving pandemic and displaying solidarity to help each other on a bilateral as well as a multilateral basis. The hard work and determination demonstrated by the countries have saved countless lives," he said.

Speaking at the virtual event Vardhan said everyone at WHO should rise to the occasion to reaffirm the fundamental truth that world is one.

"I believe, we at WHO must all rise to the occaission to save the powerless and the voiceless to hopes in these darkest of hours. This is one chance, one moment to forge open collaborations and reaffirm the fundamental truth that the world is one," he said. (ANI)