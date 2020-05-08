There are 5,980 COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): There are 5,980 COVID-19 cases in Delhi right now, yesterday 448 new coronavirus cases were registered and 389 patients recovered after treatment, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while talking to the media.

The total number of patients that have recovered in the state now stands at 1,931. Among those undergoing treatment, 87 people are in ICU and 13 are on ventilator, said Jain.

"People from Tablighi Jamaat are being released on orders, foreigners related to Jamaat will be handled by the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

A COVID-19 care centre will start in the next 2-3 days, he added.

The Health Minister also said that the Delhi government has ordered all test reports to be given within 24 hours, otherwise the labs cannot conduct testing. If due to any reason, there is delay, action will be taken against them after 48 hours.

This has happened as some labs were taking 10-15 days for testing of samples.

Commenting on AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria's statement that India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, and it is likely that peak can come in June and July, the Minister said, "All these predictions are made by doctors and scientists. Earlier also cases were predicted, but the cases are lesser than what we predicted. If they say that COVID-19 cases will reach their peak in June, it might happen, patterns of other countries are also similar."

The Health Minister further said that if someone tests positive, it should not be hidden. Once the reports come, the hospitals have to inform the government.

He also said that construction work has been allowed in Delhi, and it will take time to start again. (ANI)