Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo)
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo)

There has been reduction in incidents of paddy residue burning by farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:52 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The government on Friday said that smoke from the burning of paddy crops by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh contributes to environmental pollution during the winter season, however, there has been a reduction in the incidents of paddy residue burning.
In his written reply to a question in the Parliament that whether crop residue burning is a great cause of pollution, skin disease, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar stated, "Among other factors, smoke from the burning of paddy crop residue by the farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh contributes to environmental pollution during the winter season which increases the risk of human health hazards including skin problems."
"However, as per satellite data, overall about 15 per cent and 41 per cent reduction in the number of paddy residue burning events were observed in the year 2018 as compared to that in 2017 and 2016, respectively in these three States," he added.
To the question that the machinery available for management of crops residue is very expensive even after the subsidy given thereon, Tomar stated, "No sir. After the applicable subsidy (50 per cent for individuals and 80 per cent for groups), the cost of machinery works out to be reasonable. This machinery can also be availed on rent through Custom Hiring Centres."
Lastly, Tomar stated "Does not arise" to the question that whether Government would consider buying machines and giving them on rent to farmers to eliminate residue burning activities? (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:03 IST

Vir Chakra awardee Satpal Singh promoted to ASI by Punjab govt

Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday promoted Kargil war hero Satpal Singh, who had been working as a traffic constable, to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:02 IST

Delhi police arrest 7 people for cheating unemployed youth on...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested seven people for cheating unemployed people on the pretext of providing a job at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:00 IST

Will go to moon if given ticket, room: Adoor Gopalakrishnanon on...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI): Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Friday gave a witty reply to the BJP leader who asked him to go to the moon if he was unable to tolerate "Jai Sri Ram" chants. The director suggested that he is ready to go if provided with a room and a ticket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:57 IST

Punjab: One dead, 11 injured in explosion at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): One person died while 11 others were injured after an explosion took place at a factory in Mundian Kalan area here in the wee hours of Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:54 IST

Average monthly income per agricultural household is less than...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The average monthly income per agricultural household from all sources is less than Rs. 6,500, said Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:49 IST

Upto states to enact laws on cow slaughter: Govt

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Government on Friday said the preservation of cattle is a matter on which states have exclusive powers to legislate.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:48 IST

Delhi: Man charred to death after moving car catches fire

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A 42-year-old man was charred to death on Thursday after his car caught fire at Mukarba Chowk flyover here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:46 IST

Rs 139.20 crore earned from platform tickets in 2018-19, Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The government earned around Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in the year 2018-19, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:33 IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project to be completed by 2023:...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), also known as Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:28 IST

Bhima-Koregaon case: Bombay court reserves order on Gautam...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on activist Gautam Navlakha's application seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the Bhima-Koregoan case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:27 IST

Iran releases 9 Indians detained aboard MT Riah: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Iran has released nine out of the 12 Indian crew members who were detained on board a vessel named MT Riah, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 15:26 IST

LS discusses Bill to amend Companies Act, Sitharaman says it...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday took up discussion on a bill to amend the Companies Act of 2013 to ensure better compliance levels and to re-categorise some of the compoundable offences as civil defaults with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that it was a "very impo

Read More
iocl