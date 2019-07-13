President Ram Nath Kovind (file photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (file photo)

There is a need to simplify legal system: President Ram Nath Kovind

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:46 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said there was a need to enhance legal literacy and simplify legal rules.
Delivering a special convocation address of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University here, he said that it is important to not only take justice to the people, but also to make it understandable to litigating parties in a language they know.
"Perhaps a system could be evolved whereby certified translated copies of judgements are made available by the High Courts in the local or regional language," Kovind said adding that he had made this suggestion in October 2017 while addressing the Valedictory Ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the High Court of Kerala in Kochi.
The President said he had visited Chhattisgarh and discussed the idea with the then Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh Justice T. B. Radhakrishnan, who now is the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and within a few days, the High Court of Chhattisgarh implemented the suggestion.
"Since then litigants can avail translated copies of the judgments of the High Court of Chhattisgarh in Hindi. I am happy to learn that some other High Courts have also responded to the suggestion positively. The language of certified copies could be Malayalam in the Kerala High Court or Tamil in the Madras High Court, as the case may be," Kovind said.
The President said the need to make the provision of justice speedier and affordable places a great responsibility on the lawyer community.
An advocate, has a responsibility to the client, but also a duty to assist the court in delivery of justice.
"Our legal system has a reputation for being expensive and for being prone to delays. There are some who tend to use and abuse the instrument of adjournments as a tactic to slow down proceedings, rather than a response to a genuine emergency. This makes obtaining justice costly for the litigant. It would be a travesty of our republican ethic if a poor person did not get the same access to the law as a rich person. The legal profession must continue to address this collectively," Kovind said.
The President conferred LL.D. (Honoris Causa) degrees on three eminent jurists -Justice (Retd) P. Sathasivam, former Chief Justice of India and currently Governor of Kerala; Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, Judge of the Supreme Court of India; and Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court - at the convocation. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:59 IST

WB: 10 TMC councillors rejoin party

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): Ten Trinamool Congress leaders, who had joined the BJP recently, have rejoined the party on Saturday, party MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:55 IST

Meerut: STF seizes 235 kg Ganja, two held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13(ANI): UP Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons with a drug consignment worth Rs 50 lakhs in Sarurpur area on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:54 IST

Meerut: STF seizes 235 kg marijuana, 2 held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): As much as 235 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 50 lakh were seized and two drug peddlers were nabbed by a Special Task Force (STF) here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:48 IST

107 TMC, Cong, CPM MLAs to join BJP in West Bengal: Mukul Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): As many as 107 MLAs of Congress, TMC and CPM will join the BJP, claimed party leader Mukul Roy here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:43 IST

New Delhi: Robbers flee after stealing cash from ATM

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Unidentified persons decamped with unaccounted cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Mahendra Park area in Delhi. Robbers are still absconding, said the Delhi Police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:41 IST

Amravati: CM Devendra Fadnavis performs Bhumi Pujan for various...

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday performed Bhumi Pujan for various developmental projects costing approximately Rs 3,600 crore, including the expansion of the runway at Belora Airport in Amravati.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:40 IST

BJP's general secretary-organisation Ram Lal appointed Akhil...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) In a significant move, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal was on Saturday shifted back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and appointed its Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:33 IST

Maharashtra: One-year-old male leopard found injured in Sangamner

Sangamner (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A one-year-old male Leopard was found injured here on Saturday. The leopard's forelegs were paralysed and it also sustained a neck injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:24 IST

Bihar: 7 trains affected due to flood

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): Seven trains were either cancelled, short terminated, or diverted after flood water pooled on the Bergenia-Kundwa-Chainpur railway track here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:24 IST

UP: Barbers refuse to cut hair of people from SC community

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): In an incident of caste discrimination, barbers of Pipalsana Bhojpur have closed their shops allegedly refusing to cut the hair of the people belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) community.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:24 IST

Manipur: One held with cache of arms and uniforms allegedly...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 13 (ANI): Indian army this week apprehended one person allegedly from National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah during "Operation Kekru Naga" in Tamenglong district of West Manipur.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:23 IST

Deoria: Offices of District Magistrate, District Excise officer...

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The offices of District Magistrate and District Excise officer were waterlogged here on Saturday due to intermittent rains in the area.

Read More
iocl