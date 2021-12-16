There is 'bedlam' in state: Goa BJP MLA Alina Saldanha after resignation

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Alina Saldanha has resigned as an MLA of the Goa Assembly, alleging that the party has forgotten her and there is bedlam in the state.

Saldanha, wife of former Goa tourism minister Mathany Saldanha said, "I resigned for a valid reason. I resigned because the party that the late Mathany Saldanha had joined, and after his demise I stepped into his shoes, is no longer the same. It seems to have forgotten all its principles and there's bedlam in the state"

Mathany Saldanha, who was a minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet died in 2012 following which Alina had contested by-election from Cortalim Assembly.



Alina Saldanha further said, "Nobody knows who is coming in or going out of the party."

She said, "On Wednesday, I attended the meeting and a powerful leader said a sentence which made me realise that it is time to leave this party."

Asked whether she would join the Aam Aadmi Party, she said, "Nothing has been decided until now. All parties are in touch with me."

Goa is set for Assembly polls in 2022 with AAP and the Trinamool Congress throwing in their hats along with traditional contenders BJP and Congress for elections to the 40-member house. (ANI)

