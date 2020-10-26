There is chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon from entire Odisha in next 3 days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 25 (ANI): There is a chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon in the next three days from entire Odisha, said HR Biswas, Director, IMD (Bhubaneswar).



"In the next 24 hours, in some districts of Western and northern Odisha, there is a chance of withdrawal of southwest monsoon. Subsequent to this, after two days, there is a chance of withdrawal of South West Monsoon from the entire Odisha," Biswas said.

"After tomorrow, there will be dry weather for four to five days in Odisha," he added. (ANI)

