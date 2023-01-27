There is life beyond exams, says PM Modi during Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed students to not to compare themselves and compete with their peers.

"Do not destroy your inner peace in a consistent feeling of comparing and competing with your peers, and do not consider your exams, your life. There is a life beyond these. The more you feel positive and free, the better you'll perform in life," PM Modi said.

Modi was interacting with students, teachers, and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi.

He said that life does not stop at one station because of an exam and emphasis should be placed on inner potential.

"We live day and night in the spirit of competition... We live for ourselves... Live in ourselves... Live while learning from our own people. Everyone needs to learn, but the emphasis should also be placed on your inner potential. Life does not stop at one station because of one exam," Modi said.

Underlining the importance of learning new languages, PM Modi said that new languages open the doors to know not only new words and sentences but also about the ancient heritage, history, culture, and the age-old civilizations associated with these.

"Learning new languages open the doors for us to learn and know not only new words and sentences but also about the ancient heritage, history, culture, and the age-old civilizations associated with these," he said.

Mentioning his visit to the UN where PM Modi spoke in the Tamil language, he said that India has the oldest language in the world and everyone should be proud of it.

"The country which has the oldest language in the world should be proud of it. At the UN, I deliberately told some things related to the Tamil language because I wanted to show the world that we have the oldest language in the world," he said.

He said that the curiosity of the student is his biggest asset. Modi urged the students to choose the path of belongingness instead of choosing the path of discipline with a stick.

"Even today our students value their teachers' words. We should choose the path of belongingness instead of choosing the path of discipline with a stick... If we choose the path of belongingness then only we will be benefited," Modi said.

PM Modi also urged parents to give children liberty and freedom as there are ample opportunities to grow and develop.

"Free your child, let him treasure the liberty, the freedom; give your child the open skies, the ample opportunities to grow and develop. Remain concerned about the way and directions of his steps, but let him walk freely, with high spirits devoid of any limits," he said.

PM Modi also encouraged the students to believe in their strengths and use gadgets wisely and smartly. He further said that the average six-hour screen time for gadget users in our country is fruitful for their creators.

"People in India spend an average of six hours on screen. This is a matter of concern. Why become a slave of gadgets when God has given us an independent existence and individuality with immense potential?" PM Modi said.

"There is an average of six hours of screen time for a gadget user in our country now. This certainly reflects the amount of time and energy any person drains out meaninglessly and without productivity. This a matter of deep concern and a threat to the people's creativity," PM Modi said adding that any person would feel "bliss" once he or she frees the self from the clutches of the misuse of technology.

"The moment you feel bliss, you will attain true freedom," he continued.

He also enlightened the students to believe in their smartness and underlined the major mistake they make by relying on gadgets.

"You have to decide who among you and the gadgets is smarter. Sometimes you believe that the gadgets are smarter- this is where the mistake starts. You will get better results once you start using the gadgets smartly," he said.

He reiterated to the students that the gadgets are means to help any person in the journey towards excellence and they can be used in a comparatively better way if used with the presence of mind.

Talking further, PM Modi suggested the students create a "No technology zone" so that they can spend considerate time with their family without the distraction from gadgets. "Zenith of success and prosperity lies in remaining energetic. Stay enthusiastic, flourish!" Modi said. (ANI)