There is need for economic package for daily wagers, says Congress' Naseer Hussain

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday welcomed the extension in deadline of filing IT return for FY 2018-19 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that there is a need for an economic package for those who earn their living on a daily basis.

"We welcome the decisions announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But, there is also a need for strict lockdown across the country. We cannot stop coronavirus without it. This is what the experience of other countries has reflected," Hussain told ANI.

Sitharaman had earlier today said that the government is working on an economic package and it will be announced "sooner than later".

He also underlined that the government needs to take care of daily wagers and street vendors.

"It is also important to take care of daily wage workers and street vendors. These people only get to have dinner when they come home after earning money. There is a need for an economic package so these people do not end up in a crisis in the face of lockdown," the MP said.

"Healthcare professionals should also be provided with protective equipment. Only clapping for them is not enough. We will clap for the government when they take care of medical professionals and the daily wagers," he added.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that there is a shortage of necessary medical and protective equipment, including masks, hazmat suits and goggles for healthcare professionals and slammed the government for not stopping the export of these equipments on time. (ANI)

