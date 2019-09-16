AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi at press conference in Hyderabad on Monday
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi at press conference in Hyderabad on Monday

There is no normalcy in Kashmir, teen-aged children tortured in lock-ups: Owaisi

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:38 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that contrary to the Centre's claim, there is no normalcy in Kashmir and teen-aged children are detained and tortured in police lockups.
"14-year-old children are being arrested. They are beaten up for two-three days inside the lock-up and then handed over to their parents by the Inspector. There is no implementation of Juvenile Justice Act there and juvenile centre having a capacity to accommodate 100 children are overcrowded with 500," he said talking to media persons here.
"Why does a former Chief Minister (Ghulam Nabi Azad) of Jammu and Kashmir need to seek permission from Supreme Court to travel to Jammu and Kashmir? It shows that there is no normalcy in Kashmir. If the government claims that everything is normal then why can't politics be done," he said.
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu. Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said, "He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions."
CJI further stated, "If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir."
Speaking to ANI, Azad had said that the petition filed by him on the scrapping of Article 370 was in his personal capacity and on humanitarian grounds. The Congress leader stated that he wants to enquire about the well-being of his family members and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
Recently, Azad was part of a delegation of Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the 'ground reality'. However, authorities stopped the delegation from stepping out of Srinagar airport and they were sent back to Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:02 IST

Why Sadananda Gowda and not Amit Shah clarifying on language...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday criticised Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda's statement defending Home Minister Amit Shah's call for making Hindi a national language.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:01 IST

Activist launches artificial bird-nesting project in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): An artificial bird nesting project called 'Home Sweet Home' with an intention to provide nesting spaces for birds like sparrows has been launched on Monday by Mangaluru-based animal activist Tauseef Ahmed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:52 IST

Hindi is unifier language, but it won't boss over regional...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday came out in support of Home Minister Amit Shah saying that Hindi is a "unifying" language but nobody is saying that it will boss over the regional languages.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:49 IST

Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:48 IST

UP: Cong holds protest against CM Yogi, demands rollback of...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress party on Monday protested in Kanpur against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding the government to roll back hikes in power tariffs and petrol-diesel prices.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:46 IST

BJP keen on NRC in Bihar despite JD-U's reservations

New Delhi India September 16 (ANI): With Assembly polls due next year, the BJP in Bihar has adopted an aggressive approach on the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state despite apprehensions of the ally Janata Dal-United.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:38 IST

ED summons former personal secretary of P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned former finance minister P Chidambaram's personal secretary K V K Perumal to appear before it on September 18 for questioning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:36 IST

Muralidhar Rao-led BJP delegation to visit South Korea on October 12

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party general secretary Muralidhar Rao will visit South Korea on October 12.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:25 IST

Kerala govt freezes decision on implementation of amended Motor...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Kerala government will write to the Central government over the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and has put on hold the decision on its implementation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:07 IST

Rajasthan CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:05 IST

Punjab: Cabinet approves to raise SC Commission chairperson's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab government on Monday raised the age bar for the post of chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes from 70 to 72 years in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:00 IST

AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri's ED custody extended by 3 days

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday extended businessman Ratul Puri's ED custody by three days in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Read More
iocl