"There is nothing in the released videos", claims Bandi Sanjay on MLA poaching case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party state President Bandi Sanjay slammed the claims of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the MLA poaching case and called KCR an expert in diverting issues.

"KCR is an expert in diverting issues. He plans to divert the liquor allegations against his daughter from the public. The affidavit they produced in court is false. The screenplay and direction were all done by KCR," said BJP state President while speaking to ANI on Friday.

The BJP leader accused KCR of not allowing the MLAs to record a statement and called the state chief a fake gang.

"He is not allowing the three MLAs to record the statement. Why is he not submitting proof in court? He is still not even letting the MLAs outside. I request the relatives of those MLAs to save them. CM will do anything to save his power and his daughter. When the 4 MLAs filed a complaint, why were they taken to Pragati Bhavan? They're all a fake gang. Now he says there are four Aadhar cards and four pan cards. Even when IT technology was not there, he created a fake passport. Now the technology has increased," he said.

He further stated that there is nothing in the released video. KCR even left the press conference in between.



"He thinks that people will believe whatever he says. But it's all a comedy show. He is wishing to become a big leader in the country," Bandi Sanjay said.

Bandi Sanjay added, "Trying to save his daughter, he issued GO 51 restricting CBI. He was the one who bought 37 MLAs. These 4 MLAs are second-hand. Why will we buy them? When any party MLA joins BJP, they resign from the post and return to people again".

The development came after the Telangana Police conducted raids at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of the state on October 26.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said they received information "from TRS MLAs that they were being lured" and added that they noticed three persons.

Raveendra, however, did not give details as to which party allegedly "lured" the MLAs.

He said legal action will be initiated and they will conduct a further probe.

"We received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured, by money, contracts, and posts. We raided the farmhouse and noticed three persons. We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter," he said. (ANI)

