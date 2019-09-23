Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing press conference at Bhopal on Monday
There is police 'goondaraj' in MP under Kamal Nath: Shivraj Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:52 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged "goondaraj" of police in the state under the Congress government.
He slammed the government for an incident in which a worker of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha was allegedly beaten up by a police officer in front of his family members, including his two daughters, while he went for the Ganesha Visarjan in Bhind.
"Is Chief Minister Kamal Nath supporting such 'goonda gardi' by the police? I ask him why BJP workers are tortured and falsely implicated by the police. Unless we get justice in this case we are not going to rest and we will launch an agitation on roads if required, " said Chouhan at a press conference flanked by the two girls.
Shivraj alleged that numerous atrocities were committed upon the worker who was also beaten up in lockup and was later slapped with criminal sections meant for dacoits.
"His only fault was that he asked the police officer to clear the way so that he can do the visarjan. He was with his family and two daughters at that time. This request made the officer so angry that he started abusing and later mercilessly beating him for no reason in front of his daughters. Later on, he was taken to police station and was beaten there also. Police slapped him with charges of dacoity in which there is no provision for bail for two years," said Chouhan.
Chouhan also said that senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh is the joker of the politics of Madhya Pradesh. He slammed Digvijay over his statement hitting out at BJP leaders over the recently busted honey-trap scandal
"Digvijay Singh is the joker of the politics of Madhya Pradesh. He gives such statements or makes such allegations so that his name always remains in limelight. He is not popular among people. He puts forth allegations, neither we know honey nor trap. Law must take its course and do its work," said Chouhan.
"They are putting 'baseless' allegations as they cannot tolerate that I am reaching out to the public and listening to their grievances," said Shivraj
Three women and a man have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in several cases of honey trapping by Bhopal police on September 19.
A case was registered against the woman in Indore Police Station for blackmailing politicians and officers. Police also claimed to have apprehended a blackmailing syndicate connected with honey trapping. (ANI)

