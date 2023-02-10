"There is some problem with Rajasthan...they're reading last year's budget," Sitharaman targets Ashok Gehlot in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took potshots at Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his budget gaffe saying that last year's budget was read in the state assembly.

Sitharaman, who replied to the debate on the Union Budget 2023-24, hit back at Congress over corruption allegations against the government, saying "clean your mouth with dettol".

"There is some problem with Rajasthan, they're reading last year's budget this year. I pray to God that nobody should make such a mistake but today it happened and so I have to mention it," Sitharaman said.

In a goof-up, Gehlot read parts from the previous budget at the beginning of his speech. BJP members protested in the Assembly leading to the adjournment. They asked if the budget had been leaked.



After the proceedings resumed, Gehlot apologised for the error.

"I feel sorry, what happened was by mistake. You (Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference between what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?" he asked.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje hit out at Gehlot. "It seems to have happened first in history. How can a person miss to cross-check such an important document?"

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh also slammed the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

"Gehlot ji remains very careless, campaigned for this year's budget and started reading the old budget! The public was thinking of a light of relief in the darkness spread by misrule, here the Chief Minister's light went off. Don't know, laugh or cry!" he said. (ANI)

