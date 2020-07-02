There may be some difficulties in conducting CA exams: ICAI tells SC

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that there may be some difficulties in conducting the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a petition filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the President of India Wide Parents Association.

The petitioner sought more examination centres, a stay on the "opt-out" scheme, and a better precautions from COVID-19, for around 3.46 lakh CA students, who are scheduled to appear in the May cycle exams, to be conducted by the ICAI between July 29 to August 16.

The ICAI today sought adjournment of the case, to which, the apex court agreed and fixed the matter for further hearing to July 10.

Lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava appeared before the top court through video conferencing.

The Supreme Court had on Monday suggested the ICAI to consider the students who are unable to appear for the exam to be considered an "opt-out case" even if they don't choose the same.

The ICAI had given its candidates, who had already submitted an online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle, the option to opt-out from May 2020 examinations and carry forward their candidature to the next examination.

Lawyer Ramji Srinivasan, for ICAI, had submitted that if a candidate sends us an email saying he is unable to take the paper due to COVID-19 situation, we will not question it.

The ICAI had recently filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court with respect to the plea. (ANI)

