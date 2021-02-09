There might be a conspiracy to sabotage, but message won't be lost, says Nadda after mike fails at WB rally

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], February 9 (ANI): After his mike failed to function properly at a public rally in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that there might a conspiracy to sabotage but "the message" will not be lost.

"The stage can change but intentions will not. Whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage, the message will not be lost," he said.

Nadda, who flagged off the second phase of the Parivartan Yatra from Tarapith in Birbhum district after offering prayers at the famed temple in the town, said, "Bengal which was known for its culture, development, and for showing direction to the country has been exploited through corruption by Mamata's government."



"So, BJP decided to start Parivartan Yatra to bring in real change," said Nadda at a rally in Birbhum.

Nadda also offered prayers at the Tarapith temple in Birbhum.

The BJP is organising parivartan yatras in West Bengal as part of its efforts to oust the Trinamool Congress government.

The first yatra was launched by Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year. (ANI)

