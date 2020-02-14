There should be a high-level probe into Pulwama terror attack: Former Bihar CM Manjhi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that there should be a high-level probe into Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking to ANI here, Manjhi said: "I am saying that there should be a high-level probe into Pulwama terror attack. I had said this two days after the attack."

"When the convoy was passing, the attack took place. It might be possible that it was planted. If it was planted, then there must be a role of the administration behind the attack. Also, the role of Davinder Singh is questionable as he was the route in charge then," he said.

"It is a big question that why there has not been any probe in the attack," he said.

The suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel, were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under the attack. (ANI)

