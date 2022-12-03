There should be criteria regarding Governor's appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Attacking the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his 'Shivaji' remark, the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that there should be criteria regarding the appointment of Governor.

While addressing a press conference, he said that if the governor is not removed despite saying such words, now it is the time to show what 'Maharashtra' is all about.

"Even if we say good words, the governor will not be changed. If the BJP is backing the Governor, now is the time to show him what Maharashtra is all about," he said.

The Former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that there should be criteria for the appointment of the Governor.

"The Governor is the representative of the President. That is why now criteria should be decided, on the basis on which the appointment of the governor should be made. Placing any brainless person in this position just because it is in someone's favour will no longer work. The governorship is a position of prestige, so we need people of that quality," Thackeray said.



He further thanked Maharashtra MP Udayanraje Bhonsle for criticising the Governor over his remarks.

"I would thank MP Udayanraje Bhosale for the role he has taken today. Now all the Maharashtra lovers and Shiv Rai lovers are coming together against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. We will soon announce the program to remove the Governor," he said.

It is pertinent to note that the Maharashtra Governor on November 19, stoked a controversy when he called the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the Governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders. The statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike. (ANI)

