There should be debate on Delhi violence, but no politics, says Meghwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Ahead of the second half of the Budget session, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that there should be a debate on the Delhi violence so that it does not happen again and one must not play politics in the matter.

"Opposition members are giving notices to raise the issue of Delhi violence in the Parliament session starting tomorrow. There should be a debate on how we can ensure that this doesn't happen again. But no one should play politics," Meghwal told ANI.

Till Saturday, at least 42 people had lost their lives and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

On Monday, the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament will begin where the government is expected to push its legislative agenda that includes Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

The government's legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament includes nearly 45 Bills and seven financial items.

The Budget Session is slated to conclude on April 3. (ANI)

