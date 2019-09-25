There should be 'one nation, one standard', says Paswan

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan held a review meeting on BIS laboratory activities here on Tuesday and said there should be 'One Nation, One Standard' and coordination between BIS and other labs.

Lauding the efforts of BIS, Paswan said that all departments such as BIS, FSSAI and other pertaining ministries must synergise and work in coordination to prevent overlapping.

According to an official release, he said it is the duty of all departments and respective ministries to ensure that standards are being followed by the products available in the market.

Paswan said that it is a matter of concern if Indian products which are conforming to Indian standards are rejected by the importing countries and the standards should be at par with global benchmark.

Paswan has also sought a meeting on the quality of Delhi's running tap water. (ANI)

