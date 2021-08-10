There should be restoration of full statehood in J-K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while addressing the media on Tuesday urged that prior to the elections to be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, the restoration of full statehood to J-K should be done.

"There should be the restoration of full statehood in J-K, Kashmiri Pandits should be called back and the property and jobs that we have lost because of abrogation of article 370 should be given back under the new law after the restoration of statehood," said Azad to media on his way to inauguration event of the party office in Srinagar.

On being asked about the credibilty of Congress questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he stated that everyone knows who is more credible out of the two parties.

While addressing the party workers at the event later, Azad said, "When we had our government in J-K, Rahul Gandhi ji introduced many schemes like Udaan for the welfare of J-K. But things changed when BJP formed a coalition government here."

Azad further stated that the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir was the worst thing ever done to a state in the world.

Later, Rahul Gandhi advocated Azad's views and demanded the restoration of full statehood to J-K. (ANI)