Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday (Photo: RSTV))
Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Monday (Photo: RSTV))

There should not be a second's delay in abrogating Article 370: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Article 370 did not allow proper integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India and should have been removed without delay of a second.
He asserted that BJP-led government had the "political will" to take decisions concerning the "temporary" provision in the constitution.
Moving the The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, for discussion and passage in the House, he rejected Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's contention that 370 had integrated the state with the country.
He also moved a bill for providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections and a resolution for abrogating Article 370 of the constitution.
"Article 370 has been regarded as a temporary provision and it had to go. It should have gone long back. But nobody showed will power to do so due to vote bank politics. We are not worried about vote banks nor do we lack political will under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
He said there should be discussion why Article 370 remained for so long and why there was corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Why did weaker sections such as tribals did not get political reservations?" he asked.
He said maximum amount of development money went to Jammu and Kashmir.
"There should not be a second's delay in abrogating Article 370," he said.
The resolution said the President, on the recommendation of the Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from August 5, 2019, all clauses of the said article 370 shall cease to be operative except clause (1).
The bills were moved when Jammu and Kashmir is under President's Rule.
The bills, which have far-ranging implications, were moved after a meeting of union cabinet in the morning.
The reorganisation bill seeks to create union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:11 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 betrays people of J-K, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar [India], August 5 (ANI): Scrapping of Article 370 is betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947, said Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:09 IST

DMRC imposes red alert, urges people to cooperate with security checks

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a red alert on its entire network and urged the people to cooperate with security checks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:00 IST

Article 370 as per Constitution of India

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:58 IST

Azad accuses government of murdering democracy

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "murdering constitution and democracy" by abrogating Article 370 and other steps taken in relation to the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:51 IST

A step towards complete integration of J-K into Indian Union: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which confers special status on Jammu and Kashmir and said that it is a glorious day and a step towards complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:51 IST

Article 370 never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India: Home...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Article 370 of the Constitution never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:49 IST

Today, BJP has murdered the Constitution, democracy: Azad after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has murdered the Constitution of India and democracy by scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:46 IST

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant bail to Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is undergoing life imprisonment in one of the cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:44 IST

Article 370 scrapped: PDP lawmakers disrespect constitution in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Protesting against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, two lawmakers from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to tear the constitution in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:38 IST

Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba on Centre scrapping Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Calling it the "darkest day in Indian democracy", former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that a "unilateral decision" of the Central government to scrap Article 370 is "illegal"

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:30 IST

BSP supports Centre over scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended 'complete support' to the Centre over the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:29 IST

Article 370 scrapped, Jammu and Kashmir will now be Union Territory

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In decisions with far-reaching implications, the BJP-led Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the border state into a Union Territory with a legislature, implementing the long-held agen

Read More
iocl