There should not be any law which plays divisive role: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Thursday criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the government should make laws which make people united and not those which play a divisive role.

She made this statement while visiting Mohkampura area of Amritsar for distributing winter dresses to the students of a slum area who are being trained by a local NGO.

"The government should make those laws which make people united. There should not be any law which plays a divisive role. Moreover, instead of spending crores of rupees on NRC in the country, the government should spend money to provide a better education. Can't they spend money and pay teachers and open new universities?" said Navjot Kaur.

She also clarified that her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu's pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib was government-sponsored. "Sidhu (her husband) wanted to attend the ceremony by own, but the government didn't give him permission to visit Kartarpur thorough Attari border. Thus, he had to go there on the government's spending," said Navjot Kaur.

This reaction by former minister comes over allegations of Sidhu using government funds to visit Kartarpur during its inauguration ceremony in Pakistan. (ANI)

