There was lack of awareness regarding crimes against women when we formed govt, says UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday honoured women for their contribution in various fields and inaugurated various schemes as part of 'Mission Shakti' in the state capital.

A special program was organised on the occasion of International Women's Day in the Jupiter Hall of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomti Nagar here. On the occasion, the chief minister gave the Mission Shakti Awards to many women.

During the event, he launched the second phase of the ongoing Safe City project to provide an environment free of fear to women.



"When we formed the government, there was a lack of awareness regarding crimes against women. We began by expanding Women Power Line to 75 districts from four districts. Helpline number 181 for domestic violence was also integrated with other helpline numbers to make it effective," said Adityanath.

"Today, 20 per cent of women are inducted in 3 PAC Battalion in Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Badaun. For girl education, we launched 'Kanya Sumangla Yojana' with Rs 15,000 benefit for a maximum of five times," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had launched the 'Mission Shakti' program on October 17 last year for the security of women in the state. (ANI)

