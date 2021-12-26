There will be 13 months training for farmers' movement, next meeting on Jan 15: Rakesh Tikait

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that there will be 13 months of training for the farmers' movement and the next meeting will be held on January 15.



Addressing the media here in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Tikait said, "Neither the farmers have gone anywhere, nor the government has gone anywhere. Now there will be 13 months of training for the farmers' movement. The United Kisan Morcha is not contesting any elections."

Tikait added, "We have a meeting on January 15. The movement has just been postponed. The farmers who have gone have gone on leave for four months." (ANI)

