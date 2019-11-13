Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. File photo/ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. File photo/ANI

There will be crackdown on drinking of alcohol on Goa's beaches: CM Sawant

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:21 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said there will be a crackdown on the drinking of alcohol on beaches after two tourists, who were in an inebriated condition, drowned in Morjim beach.
Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister asserted, "From now onwards, there will be enforcement of the law to prevent people from drinking on beaches. Additional police forces have been pressed into beach safety duties to prevent a repeat of such incidents."
This comes after police in Goa had registered a case of 'unnatural death' after two male tourists drowned at Ashwem-Morjim beach in Goa on Saturday.
"A case of unnatural death has been registered after two male tourists from Belgaum drowned at Ashwem-Morjim beach in North Goa," Pernem Police Inspector, Sandesh Chodankar, had told ANI over the phone.
The two deceased were identified as Aditya Magadum (26) and Abhijeet Magadum (33), residents of Belgaum district in Karnataka.
Chodankar said that another person, who was drowning in the beach, was saved by lifeguards. However, he received injuries during rescue operations.
On January 31, the Goa Assembly amended the state tourism law and made cooking and drinking alcohol in public places, including beaches and breaking of glass bottles in public, a criminal offence with fines of Rs 2,000.
According to an amendment to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, individual offenders will be from now onwards fined Rs. 2,000 for offences and if the offences are committed by more than one person, the group will have to pay Rs. 10,000. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:35 IST

Expansion of Haryana Cabinet set for tomorrow

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The expansion of Haryana Cabinet will be held at 11 am on Thursday as new ministers are expected to take oath.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Siddaramaiah deprived of office, car as LoP Karnataka: sources

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Even after writing a letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri a month ago, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has not received the facilities that need to be given to him including a car, office and office staff, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:17 IST

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri Village of Rajouri district on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl