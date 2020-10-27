There will be four revolutions in Bihar: Nityanand Rai at election rally in Raghopur

Raghopur (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): Ahead of 243-member Bihar assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Sunday wooed voters by promising that there will be four revolutions in the state to increase people's income.

Addressing an election rally in Raghopur, Rai said, "There will be four revolutions in Bihar which include industrial, agriculture, milk and Blue revolution."



"During the industrial revolution, industrial units will be set up and the income of people will increase in Bihar. During the agriculture revolution, industrial units of raw material that increase crop yield will be set up and the income of farmers will prosper. During the milk revolution, milk production will increase and will be supplied across the country. The Blue revolution will focus on increasing fisheries production," he said.

Rai was campaigning for BJP candidate from Raghopur Assembly constituency Satish Kumar for upcoming Bihar polls.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

