Rohit Kansal while speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Monday. (File Photo)
Rohit Kansal while speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Monday. (File Photo)

'There will be no shortage of food or civil supplies in Jammu and Kashmir'

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:11 IST

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday assured that there will be no shortage of food or civil supplies in the state.
"Adequate food and supplies have been stocked and distributed across the state. Kashmir valley has more than three months supply of rice, wheat, mutton, eggs and fuel. There will be no shortage of food or civil supplies in the state," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Planning Commission in Srinagar said.
He also requested the people of Jammu and Kashmir on behalf of the central government to maintain peace.
"The request of the central government to people of Jammu and Kashmir is to maintain absolute peace. The need of the hour is not to overreact. State administration has taken measures to ensure public order is maintained at all cost," he said.
Meanwhile, Jammu University in a statement said that it has postponed all UG and PG exams and admission process that were to be held on August 6.
"This is for the information of all concerned that the University shall remain closed on August 6. University has also postponed all UG and PG exams and admission process that were to be held tomorrow. New schedule for admissions and dates for exams shall be notified later," Dr Vinay Thusoo, official spokesperson of the Jammu University said.
This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day came out with a notification - The Constitution (Applicable to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.
The Centre also declared Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with legislature.
Under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

Goa police arrest kidnapper, rescue minor girl

South Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): State Police here arrested a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl after a complaint was filed by her parents, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

J-K Governor reviews security after scrapping of Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening, reviewed prevailing security and law and order in the state, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:45 IST

Anticipating rains, schools to remain closed in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All schools in Maharashtra's Pune have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow owing to heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), District Collector (DC) T Naval Kishore Ram said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Modi government delivers on key ideological demand of BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Modi government on Monday delivered on what has been one of BJP's longest-pending demands and has been on its agenda and that of its predecessor Jana Sangh for 68 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:36 IST

2 held in Goa over alleged involvement in prostitution

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Goa Police detained two women for their alleged involvement in prostitution at Calangute market here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:35 IST

Parliament building lit up in celebration of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Right after the resolution to revoke Article 370 and 35A was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Parliament building was illuminated on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:33 IST

Darkest day for me and my ancestors, all powers taken away: Sajad Lone

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone on Monday termed the abolishment of Article 370 as the "darkest day" for him and his ancestors while stating that the formation of a Union Territory will amount to stripping of powers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:32 IST

Put aside ideological fixations, debate what's best for India:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Monday called for political differences to be put aside on the issue of scrapping Article 370 while asserting that India's interest should be prioritised.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:31 IST

With the removal of Article 370 from J-K, my vow is complete:...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and added that with this a special vow he had taken back in 1990 has been fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:29 IST

Unnao rape survivor shifted to AIIMS, green corridor provided in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In accordance with the Supreme Court order, Unnao rape survivor was on Monday shifted to All India Institute of Management Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:28 IST

Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Nalin Kumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A court here on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for not attending the hearing with respect to a case that was filed against him over a provocative speech.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:23 IST

Mistake committed by then govt corrected today: Fadnavis on...

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370, saying a mistake committed by the earlier government has been corrected today.

Read More
iocl