There will be no tolerance, says Jyotiraditya Scindia on viral video of man smoking on flight

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Reacting to a viral video of a man smoking inside a SpiceJet flight, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that there will no tolerance for such behaviour.

"Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour," Scindia said.

An investigation found that the accused Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi via SpiceJet.

Scindia said, "The incident took place in January this year. Kataria boarded the SpiceJet flight from Dubai. A police complaint was lodged. Also, as per Civil Aviation requirements, an enquiry was conducted by SpiceJet. He was banned from flying on Spicejet flights for 15 days thereafter."

Kataria landed in Delhi on January 23 and the video is not available on his Facebook and Instagram pages now.

"Balvinder Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on the SpiceJet flight. He landed in Delhi on January 23. The video is not available on his FB/Insta page. The action was taken by the aviation security earlier," The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told ANI.

Scindia's reaction came in a reply to one Twitter user Umesh Kumar who had tweeted the video captioning it as "This is the condition of security at the airports of India. This is the person who is openly flouting the laws of the nation..." (Tweet roughly translated from Hindi)

is desh meN eyrportt pr surkssaa kaa haal ye hai / @AmitShah jii @AmitShah jii ye vykti sreaam desh ke k'aanuun kii dhjjiyaaN udd'aa rhaa hai / kitnii cuuk hai surkssaa meN ye kaarnaamaa / pic.twitter.com/JybE1EnGJh — Umesh Kumar (@Umeshnni) August 10, 2022



Soon after its release on social media platforms, the video sparked a controversy regarding the security and law and order around the airline's norms. (ANI)