There will be 'some restrictions' in Kashmir Valley tomorrow: Official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Kashmir Valley will have "some restrictions" tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir administration Rohit Kansal said on Wednesday.

"The overall security situation continues to be calm. There has been no major report of any untoward incident. There will be some restrictions tomorrow," he told reporters here.

On reported detention of former IAS officer and J and K Peoples' Movement leader Shah Faesal, Kansal said, "Any detention or arrest is based on local assessment of law and order requirement and taken accordingly. We will not comment on individuals."

J-K Additional Director General of Police SJM Gillani said, "There have been detentions under the Public Safety Act. There have been preventive arrests as well. Some people have also been shifted out of the state."

He said, "As of now there are only 2 persons who are in hospital with some injuries, rest were discharged after first-aid."

Kansal said the government is ready with the arrangements for the main Independence Day function which will be held tomorrow at S K Stadium where Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag.

In Jammu, the celebrations would be led by the Advisor to the Governor, he said, adding celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well. (ANI)

