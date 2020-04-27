There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown.

"The Prime Minister has a video conference with all the Chief Ministers in the country. The Chief Ministers will explain the situation in their respective states at the conference. There will be some estimate on the situation in the country and in the states. Opinions on how the next plan of action will also be figured on Monday's conference. Hence, there will be clarity on the future course of action," Rao said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

Rao said that if people extend their support to the lockdown for some more days and follow the guidelines provided by the government on containment of the virus, the situation would further improve.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday on the implementation of lockdown, measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other issues.

Health Minister Eatala Rajendra, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretaries Narsing Rao, Shanta Kumari, Ramakrishna Rao and others participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation in Hyderabad and other areas. He enquired about the assistance given in the containment centres and instructed that the essential commodities should be supplied at the centres so that people are not put to suffering.

Rao also enquired about the treatment given to those admitted with COVID-19 in the Gandhi Hospital. He said that if the present lockdown continues for some time and people maintain their personal hygiene and take precautions, the virus spread will come down soon. (ANI)

