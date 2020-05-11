There's global recognition for India's success in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): In the fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is "global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic."

He stated that the Government of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard.

"Let us stay the course as we move forward together," the Prime Minister said.

"We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level. Yesterday again, Cabinet Secretary briefed the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries on the current situation and the steps being taken by us," he added.

Before taking a considered view, Prime Minister Modi said "this time we decided to invite all Chief Ministers to speak."

The interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17.

At the fourth meeting with Chief Ministers on April 27, Prime Minister Modi discussed the emerging situation and the plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The earlier meetings were held on March 20, April 2 and April 11. (ANI)